 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares rose 18.43% to $51.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares increased by 14.31% to $6.63. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares increased by 12.49% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million.
  • Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares moved upwards by 10.96% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $256.0 million.
  • DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock rose 7.69% to $31.5. The company's market cap stands at $932.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock increased by 7.27% to $7.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock decreased by 24.77% to $3.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) shares declined by 14.15% to $120.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) shares decreased by 10.28% to $23.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) stock declined by 7.2% to $40.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) stock declined by 6.44% to $66.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock decreased by 5.56% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (BHVN + ARTL)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Double Dose Of Positive Tidings For Merck, Alkermes Slips On Partial Termination Of J&J Licensing Deal, Amgen Migraine Drug Data
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 7-Nov. 13): Earnings Taper Off, Multiple Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com