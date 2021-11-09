12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares rose 18.43% to $51.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares increased by 14.31% to $6.63. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares increased by 12.49% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million.
- Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares moved upwards by 10.96% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $256.0 million.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock rose 7.69% to $31.5. The company's market cap stands at $932.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock increased by 7.27% to $7.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock decreased by 24.77% to $3.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) shares declined by 14.15% to $120.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) shares decreased by 10.28% to $23.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) stock declined by 7.2% to $40.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) stock declined by 6.44% to $66.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock decreased by 5.56% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
