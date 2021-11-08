 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 7:55am   Comments
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock increased by 11.39% to $3.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
  • ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) stock rose 8.86% to $26.88. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock moved upwards by 8.47% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.7 million.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.1 million.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares increased by 6.32% to $33.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares increased by 4.73% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $484.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock fell 1.99% to $1.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.4 million.
  • Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) shares decreased by 1.84% to $60.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) stock decreased by 1.7% to $66.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock decreased by 1.18% to $122.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 billion.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares fell 1.05% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $592.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

