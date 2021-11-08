 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 7:55am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares rose 24.37% to $23.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.7 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock moved upwards by 22.37% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $897.4 million.
  • Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares increased by 17.48% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares rose 16.66% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock increased by 15.93% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards by 14.54% to $10.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares fell 5.74% to $1152.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 trillion.
  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock fell 3.78% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares decreased by 3.47% to $27.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock fell 2.49% to $22.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 2.37% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock fell 2.24% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $161.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

