12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock rose 21.04% to $6.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $490.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock moved upwards by 17.05% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.2 million.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock moved upwards by 13.38% to $5.59. The company's market cap stands at $69.9 million.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) stock rose 9.62% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) stock rose 7.36% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock rose 7.27% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $533.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares declined by 6.96% to $1.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock fell 5.29% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock fell 4.62% to $11.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock decreased by 4.61% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 million.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock declined by 4.56% to $7.13. The company's market cap stands at $423.5 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares decreased by 4.24% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
