 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 7:56am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock rose 21.04% to $6.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $490.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock moved upwards by 17.05% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.2 million.
  • Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock moved upwards by 13.38% to $5.59. The company's market cap stands at $69.9 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) stock rose 9.62% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) stock rose 7.36% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock rose 7.27% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $533.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares declined by 6.96% to $1.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock fell 5.29% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock fell 4.62% to $11.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock decreased by 4.61% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 million.
  • Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock declined by 4.56% to $7.13. The company's market cap stands at $423.5 million.
  • Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares decreased by 4.24% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ARTL + ADTX)

26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
92 Biggest Movers From Friday
64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com