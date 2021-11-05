11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock moved upwards by 7.68% to $21.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares increased by 6.06% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $110.5 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock rose 4.83% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $135.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) shares rose 4.41% to $51.31. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 billion.
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock moved upwards by 4.36% to $42.78. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 billion.
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) shares moved upwards by 4.12% to $21.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion.
Losers
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares decreased by 8.74% to $2.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock decreased by 8.12% to $30.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares fell 5.27% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock declined by 5.01% to $28.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares fell 4.8% to $14.7. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
