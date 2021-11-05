 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 8:29am   Comments
Share:
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock moved upwards by 7.68% to $21.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares increased by 6.06% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $110.5 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock rose 4.83% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $135.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) shares rose 4.41% to $51.31. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 billion.
  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock moved upwards by 4.36% to $42.78. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 billion.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) shares moved upwards by 4.12% to $21.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares decreased by 8.74% to $2.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock decreased by 8.12% to $30.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares fell 5.27% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock declined by 5.01% to $28.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares fell 4.8% to $14.7. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AAL + AFI)

American Airlines Cancels Another 250 Flights
American Airlines, Alibaba, Riot Blockchain Stocks Attempt To Break From This Pattern: What's Next?
American Airlines Group Whale Trades Spotted
American Airlines' Q3 Cargo Yields Double From Pre-Crisis Levels
American Airlines Group's Return On Capital Employed Overview
American Airlines Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com