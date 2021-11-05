 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 8:29am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares rose 14.5% to $180.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock rose 12.04% to $9.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $15.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 10.48% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
  • Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock moved upwards by 7.92% to $18.8. The company's market cap stands at $740.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares rose 7.69% to $23.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock declined by 32.04% to $58.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock fell 8.8% to $40.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock decreased by 7.72% to $14.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $696.2 million.
  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock decreased by 5.43% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock declined by 5.37% to $10.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.1 million.
  • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares declined by 4.53% to $287.0. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (CNTY + CVNA)

Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Carvana Insider Trades $125K In Company Stock
Earnings Outlook For Century Casinos
Why Carvana Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com