12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares rose 14.5% to $180.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock rose 12.04% to $9.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $15.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 10.48% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock moved upwards by 7.92% to $18.8. The company's market cap stands at $740.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares rose 7.69% to $23.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock declined by 32.04% to $58.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock fell 8.8% to $40.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock decreased by 7.72% to $14.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $696.2 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock decreased by 5.43% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock declined by 5.37% to $10.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.1 million.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares declined by 4.53% to $287.0. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers