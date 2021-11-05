 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares rose 21.82% to $11.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares moved upwards by 18.91% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares increased by 11.87% to $39.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock rose 11.74% to $49.0. The company's market cap stands at $274.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) stock increased by 11.55% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock rose 10.51% to $80.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares declined by 71.81% to $10.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares fell 44.8% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.3 million.
  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock fell 43.69% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares fell 32.74% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $347.6 million.
  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock decreased by 26.56% to $18.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares fell 22.07% to $4.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
