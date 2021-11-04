 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 8:07am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares increased by 244.61% to $22.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $430.0 million.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares increased by 28.12% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $118.7 million.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock increased by 23.3% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares increased by 17.69% to $26.01. The company's market cap stands at $961.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock moved upwards by 14.92% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.
  • VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares moved upwards by 13.38% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $82.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) stock fell 18.03% to $4.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $415.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares fell 11.96% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock declined by 11.9% to $304.79. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock decreased by 11.47% to $11.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares decreased by 10.87% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $529.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock decreased by 10.37% to $10.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

