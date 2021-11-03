12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) stock increased by 25.55% to $56.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares increased by 21.28% to $93.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares increased by 10.65% to $6.23. The company's market cap stands at $271.7 million.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares rose 8.62% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares moved upwards by 8.39% to $18.92. The company's market cap stands at $542.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) stock increased by 8.33% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) stock declined by 14.08% to $3.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.9 million.
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shares decreased by 10.9% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock fell 10.47% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares fell 10.37% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $546.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares declined by 8.53% to $13.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares decreased by 8.14% to $20.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers