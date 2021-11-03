12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock increased by 40.15% to $9.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $673.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares rose 13.41% to $51.4. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares increased by 7.01% to $45.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.9 billion.
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) stock rose 5.82% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $884.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares increased by 3.78% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) shares increased by 3.74% to $18.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
Losers
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares declined by 10.69% to $319.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares decreased by 6.55% to $10.42. The company's market cap stands at $315.4 million.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock declined by 6.26% to $81.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock declined by 5.62% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares decreased by 3.32% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $155.1 million.
- Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) shares fell 3.1% to $39.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
