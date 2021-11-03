12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares increased by 12.27% to $41.61 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock moved upwards by 6.84% to $5.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares increased by 5.39% to $9.18. The company's market cap stands at $397.4 million.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock rose 4.78% to $825.0. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares rose 4.12% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) stock rose 3.75% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
Losers
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock fell 15.12% to $7.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 13.08% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
- Unisys (NYSE:UIS) stock fell 7.04% to $24.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock fell 6.0% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $230.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock fell 5.71% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares decreased by 5.34% to $85.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers