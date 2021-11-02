12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares rose 33.57% to $7.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $224.5 million.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares increased by 16.09% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares rose 11.33% to $6.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares rose 9.5% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares increased by 8.03% to $5.11. The company's market cap stands at $340.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock rose 7.91% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.5 million.
Losers
- Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) stock decreased by 22.55% to $116.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $783.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares decreased by 13.42% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $464.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) stock fell 10.82% to $47.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) stock decreased by 7.91% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock declined by 7.42% to $9.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares decreased by 5.01% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
