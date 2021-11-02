 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 8:22am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares rose 33.57% to $7.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $224.5 million.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares increased by 16.09% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares rose 11.33% to $6.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares rose 9.5% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares increased by 8.03% to $5.11. The company's market cap stands at $340.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock rose 7.91% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) stock decreased by 22.55% to $116.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $783.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares decreased by 13.42% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $464.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) stock fell 10.82% to $47.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
  • Invacare (NYSE:IVC) stock decreased by 7.91% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock declined by 7.42% to $9.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares decreased by 5.01% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ALDX + ARTL)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Beat-And-Raise Quarter, Pfizer-BioNTech Snag Orders For Additional Vaccine Doses, HCW Cleared For Phase 1 Study Of Pancreatic Cancer Drug
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
New Study Comparing Plant-Derived and Synthetic CBD Efficacy Opens Door to Exciting Medical Uses of Cannabidiol
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com