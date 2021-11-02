 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 8:22am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) stock moved upwards by 9.07% to $65.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares rose 6.2% to $182.1. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares moved upwards by 4.58% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $532.3 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 3.68% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares increased by 3.57% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares rose 3.27% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) stock decreased by 6.59% to $472.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) stock fell 6.27% to $54.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares declined by 4.98% to $8.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock decreased by 4.9% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares fell 4.41% to $19.74. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock declined by 4.38% to $24.91. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

