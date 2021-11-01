10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares moved upwards by 6.91% to $4.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $108.0 million.
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) stock increased by 6.06% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares rose 5.18% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) stock rose 4.62% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
Losers
- Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) shares declined by 6.13% to $19.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares fell 5.24% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares fell 2.81% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares declined by 2.62% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares decreased by 2.37% to $32.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares fell 1.85% to $18.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
