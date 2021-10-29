11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares increased by 16.05% to $5.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $472.3 million.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock rose 7.92% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.3 million.
- Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares increased by 5.26% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) shares increased by 2.83% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $92.8 million.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares rose 2.23% to $11.44. The company's market cap stands at $591.7 million.
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares moved upwards by 2.13% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million.
Losers
- LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares fell 12.46% to $2.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $192.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock fell 4.96% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares decreased by 4.43% to $675.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) stock fell 4.03% to $34.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares declined by 2.74% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.
