 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares increased by 16.05% to $5.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $472.3 million.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock rose 7.92% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.3 million.
  • Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares increased by 5.26% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.5 million.
  • Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) shares increased by 2.83% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $92.8 million.
  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares rose 2.23% to $11.44. The company's market cap stands at $591.7 million.
  • Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares moved upwards by 2.13% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares fell 12.46% to $2.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $192.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock fell 4.96% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares decreased by 4.43% to $675.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) stock fell 4.03% to $34.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion.
  • ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares declined by 2.74% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (BZ + ASTS)

Tencent-Backed Weimob's Big Investors Head for Exit Doors
8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com