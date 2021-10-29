12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) stock rose 17.74% to $3.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $165.7 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares increased by 13.72% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares increased by 11.06% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) stock rose 10.85% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $94.7 million.
- argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) stock increased by 8.91% to $305.87. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock moved upwards by 8.88% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
Losers
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock decreased by 12.81% to $39.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares decreased by 10.92% to $18.2. The company's market cap stands at $476.3 million.
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) stock decreased by 10.18% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock decreased by 7.02% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock fell 6.32% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $71.9 million.
- DaVita (NYSE:DVA) shares fell 6.23% to $107.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
