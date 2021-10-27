 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) stock increased by 19.2% to $137.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) stock rose 11.67% to $15.88. The company's market cap stands at $199.2 million.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares moved upwards by 5.19% to $10.12. The company's market cap stands at $298.6 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares rose 4.95% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.7 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares moved upwards by 4.37% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares moved upwards by 4.12% to $54.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 9.31% to $1.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
  • Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) shares declined by 3.7% to $88.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock decreased by 3.68% to $18.89. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock fell 3.5% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
  • Toro (NYSE:TTC) shares fell 3.33% to $96.32. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock fell 3.32% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

