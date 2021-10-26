 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock moved upwards by 56.87% to $0.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares rose 8.03% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 7.22% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock increased by 7.02% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.4 million.
  • Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock increased by 6.76% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $838.2 million.
  • The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock increased by 5.7% to $13.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock fell 23.49% to $1.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.
  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock declined by 15.86% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock declined by 14.61% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.7 million.
  • Polaris (NYSE:PII) stock decreased by 5.76% to $119.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares fell 5.41% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares declined by 4.85% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (CTIB + EDTK)

25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com