12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock moved upwards by 56.87% to $0.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares rose 8.03% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 7.22% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock increased by 7.02% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.4 million.
- Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock increased by 6.76% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $838.2 million.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) stock increased by 5.7% to $13.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock fell 23.49% to $1.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock declined by 15.86% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock declined by 14.61% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.7 million.
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) stock decreased by 5.76% to $119.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares fell 5.41% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares declined by 4.85% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers