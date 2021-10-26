 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock increased by 31.15% to $12.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock increased by 12.59% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) stock rose 10.89% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.8 million.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) stock rose 10.73% to $28.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares rose 6.96% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.0 million.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares rose 6.21% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock declined by 10.87% to $2.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.
  • Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) stock fell 8.49% to $17.78. The company's market cap stands at $215.0 million.
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) shares declined by 4.44% to $20.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares decreased by 3.45% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock declined by 3.45% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $115.4 million.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock fell 3.09% to $6.91. The company's market cap stands at $129.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

