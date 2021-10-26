 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock rose 26.27% to $1.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.
  • Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares increased by 5.69% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares moved upwards by 4.5% to $41.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares rose 4.26% to $35.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.0 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares moved upwards by 4.24% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock rose 4.06% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $479.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock decreased by 18.29% to $1.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock fell 9.78% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.9 million.
  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) shares fell 6.2% to $353.01. The company's market cap stands at $97.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock decreased by 3.0% to $21.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock declined by 2.12% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock fell 1.96% to $27.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

