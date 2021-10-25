 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 8:25am   Comments
Gainers

  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock increased by 245.16% to $7.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $787.3 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 11.98% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
  • Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock moved upwards by 9.12% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $230.9 million.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock moved upwards by 7.76% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $96.9 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares moved upwards by 7.08% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 6.8% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock fell 6.4% to $2.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 6.28% to $7.02. The company's market cap stands at $336.1 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock decreased by 4.38% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $171.5 million.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares fell 3.23% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock decreased by 3.12% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $102.1 million.
  • Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock decreased by 3.06% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

