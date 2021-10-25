12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock rose 69.97% to $7.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $95.6 million.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares increased by 13.39% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $157.1 million.
- Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock rose 11.03% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $888.5 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares increased by 7.74% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock rose 6.38% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares increased by 4.16% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.4 million.
Losers
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock declined by 14.77% to $49.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 billion.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares fell 5.01% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares declined by 3.71% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.8 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock declined by 2.99% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares fell 2.66% to $35.63. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 billion.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock fell 2.64% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
