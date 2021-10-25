 Skip to main content

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 8:26am   Comments
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock rose 69.97% to $7.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $95.6 million.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares increased by 13.39% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $157.1 million.
  • Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock rose 11.03% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $888.5 million.
  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares increased by 7.74% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
  • Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock rose 6.38% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares increased by 4.16% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock declined by 14.77% to $49.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 billion.
  • NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares fell 5.01% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares declined by 3.71% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.8 million.
  • ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock declined by 2.99% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares fell 2.66% to $35.63. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 billion.
  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock fell 2.64% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

 

 

 

