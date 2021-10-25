12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock increased by 28.64% to $2.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock moved upwards by 18.85% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares increased by 16.27% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $172.7 million.
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) shares moved upwards by 14.28% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.6 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares increased by 10.31% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
- Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares rose 9.71% to $7.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
Losers
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares decreased by 30.48% to $3.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.3 million.
- Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) stock declined by 28.56% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $121.9 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock decreased by 5.44% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $573.8 million.
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) stock decreased by 5.25% to $14.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares declined by 4.8% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $454.1 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock fell 4.73% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
