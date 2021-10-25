 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock increased by 28.64% to $2.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock moved upwards by 18.85% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares increased by 16.27% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $172.7 million.
  • Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) shares moved upwards by 14.28% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.6 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares increased by 10.31% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
  • Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares rose 9.71% to $7.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares decreased by 30.48% to $3.81 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.3 million.
  • Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) stock declined by 28.56% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $121.9 million.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock decreased by 5.44% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $573.8 million.
  • Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) stock decreased by 5.25% to $14.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares declined by 4.8% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $454.1 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock fell 4.73% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (TTNP + KRBP)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Stitches COVID-19 Drug Partnership, Protara Gets Nod For Starting Bladder Cancer Study, IGM Moves Beyond Oncology
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
35 Biggest Movers From Friday
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Invests In Africa, Amgen Announces Neuroscience R&D Collaboration, Decision Day For Chemocentryx, Biophytis To Restate Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com