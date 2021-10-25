12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares rose 96.79% to $3.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock rose 31.92% to $11.53. The company's market cap stands at $867.3 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 30.76% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock moved upwards by 29.85% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $115.8 million.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares rose 7.87% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock increased by 7.47% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $696.9 million.
Losers
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock decreased by 6.15% to $4.43 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock decreased by 5.9% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares declined by 3.98% to $11.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock declined by 3.39% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock fell 3.38% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $571.2 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares fell 3.31% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $328.7 million.
