12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares moved upwards by 73.97% to $5.08 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock moved upwards by 14.55% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock moved upwards by 9.29% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) stock increased by 3.94% to $29.01. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion.
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock moved upwards by 3.62% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) shares increased by 2.21% to $104.0. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 billion.
Losers
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock fell 19.98% to $60.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock decreased by 8.15% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $99.0 million.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock fell 5.43% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $350.7 million.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock fell 4.77% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock declined by 4.24% to $28.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares fell 4.17% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers