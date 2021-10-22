 Skip to main content

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares moved upwards by 73.97% to $5.08 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock moved upwards by 14.55% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock moved upwards by 9.29% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) stock increased by 3.94% to $29.01. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion.
  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock moved upwards by 3.62% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
  • NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) shares increased by 2.21% to $104.0. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock fell 19.98% to $60.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock decreased by 8.15% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $99.0 million.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock fell 5.43% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $350.7 million.
  • Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock fell 4.77% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
  • Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock declined by 4.24% to $28.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares fell 4.17% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

