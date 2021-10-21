12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares rose 13.95% to $2.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.7 million.
- Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) stock rose 9.18% to $9.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock moved upwards by 8.83% to $10.9. The company's market cap stands at $124.2 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares increased by 8.04% to $45.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock rose 7.87% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.5 million.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $20.95. The company's market cap stands at $825.7 million.
Losers
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares fell 8.11% to $1.02 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $135.4 million.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock declined by 7.89% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.5 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock fell 3.85% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares declined by 3.29% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock decreased by 3.23% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares decreased by 3.21% to $21.41. The company's market cap stands at $696.1 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers