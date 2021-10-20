 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 8:45am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares moved upwards by 5.96% to $2.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.1 million.
  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $76.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.1 million.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock moved upwards by 4.3% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.9 million.
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares rose 3.71% to $351.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 3.12% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 14.66% to $6.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $645.9 million.
  • Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares declined by 12.98% to $42.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 9.34% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares decreased by 5.77% to $35.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.0 million.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock decreased by 4.28% to $40.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares decreased by 3.87% to $22.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

