12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 8:46am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares increased by 18.74% to $7.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.7 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares moved upwards by 17.79% to $41.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares increased by 12.03% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $128.9 million.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares rose 11.88% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.4 million.
  • SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) stock rose 6.28% to $8.46. The company's market cap stands at $736.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock decreased by 22.78% to $123.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares decreased by 22.47% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.
  • ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) shares decreased by 13.7% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $619.4 million.
  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock decreased by 4.45% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 million.
  • Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares decreased by 4.33% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.6 million.
  • Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock declined by 3.96% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

