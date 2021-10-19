 Skip to main content

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock increased by 10.52% to $1.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.
  • Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares increased by 5.39% to $7.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
  • Pearson (NYSE:PSO) shares increased by 3.87% to $8.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
  • DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock rose 3.69% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock increased by 3.68% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.8 million.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares moved upwards by 3.37% to $77.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) stock fell 5.85% to $16.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $474.7 million.
  • Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares declined by 2.79% to $9.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $895.7 million.
  • ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock fell 2.31% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
  • Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares declined by 1.35% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

