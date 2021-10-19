 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 8:08am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 13.04% to $1.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock moved upwards by 12.89% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 8.78% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
  • VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock rose 6.29% to $11.22. The company's market cap stands at $269.2 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock moved upwards by 4.86% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $179.5 million.
  • Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares increased by 4.63% to $22.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock decreased by 3.97% to $1.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock fell 3.41% to $32.64. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 billion.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares decreased by 1.93% to $398.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 billion.
  • Macy's (NYSE:M) stock fell 1.42% to $27.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 1.23% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.9 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares decreased by 1.05% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

