12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares moved upwards by 16.72% to $3.63 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $171.7 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares rose 14.22% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares rose 7.04% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock moved upwards by 6.99% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $125.8 million.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares rose 6.51% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) stock moved upwards by 6.27% to $8.98. The company's market cap stands at $526.1 million.
Losers
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock decreased by 75.2% to $10.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $833.5 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock decreased by 72.03% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock fell 8.45% to $35.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) shares fell 7.34% to $7.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.3 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares fell 4.88% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.1 million.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock decreased by 3.92% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $198.4 million.
