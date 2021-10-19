 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 8:08am   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock moved upwards by 37.99% to $2.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.5 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock increased by 7.14% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares increased by 5.16% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock moved upwards by 4.65% to $31.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.5 million.
  • Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares rose 4.63% to $5.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $174.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares fell 6.33% to $105.98 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares fell 2.64% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 2.32% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock fell 1.58% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) shares fell 1.47% to $59.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock decreased by 1.41% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.5 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

