 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Luby's (NYSE:LUB) stock increased by 4.25% to $5.15 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $159.4 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares moved upwards by 4.22% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $133.4 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock moved upwards by 3.33% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $104.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 4.72% to $0.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock declined by 2.82% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.4 million.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 2.63% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) stock declined by 2.45% to $108.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 billion.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares declined by 2.06% to $116.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock fell 1.99% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (CZR + EJH)

Michigan September Online Sports Betting Heats Up, DraftKings Passes $100M: Do Profits Matter?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
MGM, Caesars Gaining US Online Sports Betting Market Share
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com