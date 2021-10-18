9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Luby's (NYSE:LUB) stock increased by 4.25% to $5.15 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $159.4 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares moved upwards by 4.22% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $133.4 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock moved upwards by 3.33% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $104.1 million.
Losers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 4.72% to $0.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock declined by 2.82% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.4 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 2.63% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) stock declined by 2.45% to $108.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 billion.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares declined by 2.06% to $116.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock fell 1.99% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
