12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 8:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock increased by 6.57% to $1.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.0 million.
  • Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock moved upwards by 6.28% to $9.3. The company's market cap stands at $477.8 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.9 million.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares increased by 3.96% to $160.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion.
  • Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock increased by 3.3% to $9.69. The company's market cap stands at $99.7 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock rose 3.29% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock decreased by 38.51% to $5.19 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.
  • TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares decreased by 10.18% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares declined by 5.74% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $175.9 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 5.36% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares decreased by 2.73% to $91.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 billion.
  • Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) shares decreased by 2.73% to $7.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

