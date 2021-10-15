11 Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares increased by 6.97% to $51.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) shares increased by 4.67% to $17.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Sasol (NYSE:SSL) stock rose 4.13% to $19.14. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 billion.
- Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares rose 3.44% to $15.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $674.4 million.
- Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) shares rose 3.01% to $64.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 billion.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $38.21. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 billion.
Losers
- Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) shares decreased by 3.05% to $9.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.
- Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) shares fell 2.68% to $18.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY) shares declined by 2.32% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- DRDGold (NYSE:DRD) shares declined by 1.93% to $9.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.9 million.
- Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) stock decreased by 1.77% to $5.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
