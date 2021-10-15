 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Share:
11 Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares increased by 6.97% to $51.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) shares increased by 4.67% to $17.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) stock rose 4.13% to $19.14. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 billion.
  • Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares rose 3.44% to $15.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $674.4 million.
  • Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) shares rose 3.01% to $64.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 billion.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $38.21. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) shares decreased by 3.05% to $9.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.
  • Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) shares fell 2.68% to $18.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY) shares declined by 2.32% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • DRDGold (NYSE:DRD) shares declined by 1.93% to $9.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.9 million.
  • Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) stock decreased by 1.77% to $5.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AA + ATI)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Goldman Sachs Earnings In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 14, 2021
Q3 Preview: How Will North American Miners Fare Amid Cost Inflation?
Analyst Ratings For Alcoa
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com