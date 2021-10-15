12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares moved upwards by 29.96% to $7.72 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares moved upwards by 12.95% to $10.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $618.1 million.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) shares moved upwards by 10.73% to $4.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million.
- 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) shares moved upwards by 8.37% to $8.54. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock increased by 6.95% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million.
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares moved upwards by 6.07% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.8 million.
Losers
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) stock decreased by 6.34% to $2.81 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares decreased by 4.98% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares declined by 4.02% to $45.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares declined by 3.37% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares declined by 3.03% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $621.0 million.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares decreased by 2.66% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.0 million.
