 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares moved upwards by 29.96% to $7.72 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares moved upwards by 12.95% to $10.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $618.1 million.
  • Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) shares moved upwards by 10.73% to $4.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million.
  • 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) shares moved upwards by 8.37% to $8.54. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock increased by 6.95% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million.
  • Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares moved upwards by 6.07% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) stock decreased by 6.34% to $2.81 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares decreased by 4.98% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares declined by 4.02% to $45.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares declined by 3.37% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares declined by 3.03% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $621.0 million.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares decreased by 2.66% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AVDL + ADTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Booster Shot Gets FDA Panel Backing, Decision Day For Avadel, Silence Therapeutics Strikes Licensing Deal, MiNK IPO
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 10-16): Avadel FDA Decision, Conference Presentations And IPOs Take Center Stage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com