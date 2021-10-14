 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Share:
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock rose 28.24% to $11.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 21.73% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock moved upwards by 7.69% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $76.9 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock rose 5.03% to $6.47. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $114.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock moved upwards by 3.79% to $5.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock decreased by 6.64% to $10.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $177.1 million.
  • Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) shares declined by 5.24% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $95.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares fell 2.59% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 1.74% to $5.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock declined by 1.57% to $7.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (CETX + CIFR)

18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cipher To Purchase Mining Rigs From Bitfury
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com