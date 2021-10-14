11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock rose 28.24% to $11.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 21.73% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock moved upwards by 7.69% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $76.9 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock rose 5.03% to $6.47. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $114.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock moved upwards by 3.79% to $5.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock decreased by 6.64% to $10.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $177.1 million.
- Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) shares declined by 5.24% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $95.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares fell 2.59% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 1.74% to $5.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock declined by 1.57% to $7.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.4 million.
