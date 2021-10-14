12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares moved upwards by 14.19% to $7.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) stock moved upwards by 12.71% to $114.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) stock rose 8.43% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.6 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares moved upwards by 6.47% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.4 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares moved upwards by 5.78% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 4.99% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million.
Losers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares declined by 5.78% to $0.53 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock fell 3.94% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock declined by 3.7% to $17.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.6 million.
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) stock declined by 3.0% to $462.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock decreased by 2.93% to $33.2. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 billion.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock fell 2.79% to $8.03. The company's market cap stands at $237.0 million.
