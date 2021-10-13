12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 38.88% to $0.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares rose 26.01% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $121.0 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares rose 12.61% to $21.6. The company's market cap stands at $196.8 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock moved upwards by 5.52% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $173.4 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares rose 5.16% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $653.7 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares rose 5.06% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock decreased by 4.98% to $10.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $251.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares decreased by 3.58% to $225.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 billion.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock fell 3.51% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $540.0 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares declined by 2.25% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares fell 2.04% to $8.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.7 million.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock decreased by 2.01% to $14.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers