 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 38.88% to $0.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares rose 26.01% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $121.0 million.
  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares rose 12.61% to $21.6. The company's market cap stands at $196.8 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock moved upwards by 5.52% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $173.4 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares rose 5.16% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $653.7 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares rose 5.06% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock decreased by 4.98% to $10.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $251.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares decreased by 3.58% to $225.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 billion.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock fell 3.51% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $540.0 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares declined by 2.25% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares fell 2.04% to $8.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.7 million.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) stock decreased by 2.01% to $14.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (CHS + BBIG)

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Vinco Ventures Shares Are Rising
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
You Ask, We Analyze: Vinco Ventures Stock Looks Ready To Make A Break
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com