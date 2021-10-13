12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) stock moved upwards by 17.79% to $24.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares increased by 16.84% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares moved upwards by 9.39% to $10.01. The company's market cap stands at $455.0 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock increased by 9.0% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $321.2 million.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares moved upwards by 8.75% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $176.3 million.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock moved upwards by 8.57% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.
Losers
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares fell 28.91% to $0.54 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock fell 22.04% to $4.99. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares fell 21.12% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares fell 11.12% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $267.1 million.
- Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) shares fell 8.93% to $3.47. The company's market cap stands at $168.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares declined by 6.0% to $89.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
