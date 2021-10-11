 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock increased by 7.14% to $3.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.
  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares rose 4.99% to $169.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $459.7 billion.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock moved upwards by 4.17% to $27.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 billion.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares moved upwards by 3.68% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares increased by 3.44% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $344.3 million.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $99.5. The company's market cap stands at $124.7 billion.

 

 

 

Losers

  • REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares fell 3.75% to $3.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) stock fell 3.11% to $160.0. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 billion.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) stock decreased by 2.9% to $54.01. The company's market cap stands at $787.4 million.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares fell 2.59% to $111.01. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 billion.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares declined by 2.29% to $14.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock fell 1.76% to $53.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

