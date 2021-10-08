12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares rose 77.65% to $34.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) stock increased by 22.73% to $14.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $573.0 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock moved upwards by 16.35% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock moved upwards by 13.92% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares increased by 10.63% to $24.23. The company's market cap stands at $899.3 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares rose 9.61% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.4 million.
Losers
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares declined by 34.91% to $15.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares decreased by 19.22% to $9.71. The company's market cap stands at $441.4 million.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares fell 18.93% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $71.0 million.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) stock fell 11.77% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.
- MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) shares decreased by 11.3% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $957.2 million.
- Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) stock fell 4.84% to $38.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers