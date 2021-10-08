 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares rose 77.65% to $34.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) stock increased by 22.73% to $14.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $573.0 million.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock moved upwards by 16.35% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock moved upwards by 13.92% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
  • Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares increased by 10.63% to $24.23. The company's market cap stands at $899.3 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares rose 9.61% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares declined by 34.91% to $15.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares decreased by 19.22% to $9.71. The company's market cap stands at $441.4 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares fell 18.93% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $71.0 million.
  • Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) stock fell 11.77% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.
  • MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) shares decreased by 11.3% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $957.2 million.
  • Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) stock fell 4.84% to $38.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (CCXI + EFTR)

Why Did ChemoCentryx Shares Soar 70% On Friday Premarket?
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Gains On Encouraging Preclinical Zotatifin Data In Breast Cancer
18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Invests In Africa, Amgen Announces Neuroscience R&D Collaboration, Decision Day For Chemocentryx, Biophytis To Restate Results
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com