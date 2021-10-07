12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares moved upwards by 20.46% to $0.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares increased by 14.61% to $9.88. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
- Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) stock increased by 12.34% to $8.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares increased by 8.94% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock moved upwards by 6.79% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares moved upwards by 6.74% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million.
Losers
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares fell 37.91% to $1.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $119.4 million.
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares fell 12.91% to $6.95. The company's market cap stands at $301.4 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock decreased by 7.81% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $419.4 million.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock fell 4.96% to $11.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares decreased by 4.89% to $19.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.9 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares declined by 4.87% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.
