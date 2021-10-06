12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock moved upwards by 12.97% to $1.48 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $129.5 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares rose 6.52% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares increased by 4.67% to $8.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) stock rose 2.53% to $10.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock moved upwards by 1.97% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $110.9 million.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock rose 1.12% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
Losers
- Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) stock declined by 13.36% to $17.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares fell 9.03% to $7.46. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 million.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock fell 8.05% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $85.9 million.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares fell 6.19% to $16.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) stock fell 4.22% to $17.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares decreased by 3.83% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $979.7 million.
