12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock moved upwards by 6.72% to $1.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock rose 2.1% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million.
- Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) stock increased by 1.65% to $179.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares rose 1.56% to $51.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares increased by 1.53% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.2 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock increased by 1.09% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
Losers
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares declined by 6.45% to $0.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares declined by 6.09% to $50.0. The company's market cap stands at $672.9 million.
- Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) stock fell 5.71% to $19.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 4.72% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
- Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) stock decreased by 4.15% to $11.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares decreased by 3.79% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.9 million.
