 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock moved upwards by 6.72% to $1.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock rose 2.1% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million.
  • Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) stock increased by 1.65% to $179.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares rose 1.56% to $51.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares increased by 1.53% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.2 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock increased by 1.09% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares declined by 6.45% to $0.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares declined by 6.09% to $50.0. The company's market cap stands at $672.9 million.
  • Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) stock fell 5.71% to $19.01. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 4.72% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) stock decreased by 4.15% to $11.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares decreased by 3.79% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AYI + AQMS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of ADP Report
5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
A Look Into Acuity Brands Price Over Earnings
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com