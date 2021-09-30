 Skip to main content

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) stock rose 9.63% to $1.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.9 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares rose 7.16% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock moved upwards by 4.09% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
  • Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares rose 3.69% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million.
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock moved upwards by 3.52% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock increased by 3.47% to $10.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) stock decreased by 6.05% to $3.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.7 million.
  • Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares decreased by 4.81% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock decreased by 3.65% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) stock decreased by 1.61% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) stock fell 1.59% to $19.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.1 million.
  • VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) stock fell 1.41% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

