12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock increased by 12.12% to $84.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares moved upwards by 9.97% to $10.03. The company's market cap stands at $126.0 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares rose 9.25% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $140.8 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rose 8.57% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares moved upwards by 8.3% to $24.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.8 million.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares rose 6.2% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
Losers
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock fell 5.71% to $6.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $484.3 million.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock declined by 5.4% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $137.1 million.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock decreased by 5.19% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) shares fell 4.3% to $45.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock declined by 4.07% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares declined by 4.05% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
