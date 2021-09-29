 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:
11 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares moved upwards by 3.79% to $0.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $158.3 million.
  • Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) shares moved upwards by 3.73% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.6 million.
  • Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) stock moved upwards by 3.47% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.
  • Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares rose 3.45% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $416.5 million.
  • Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) stock moved upwards by 3.24% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $322.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • EQT (NYSE:EQT) stock decreased by 6.44% to $20.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) stock declined by 4.6% to $9.6. The company's market cap stands at $174.6 million.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) stock decreased by 3.94% to $48.05. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 billion.
  • Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) shares fell 2.32% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) stock fell 2.22% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock decreased by 2.17% to $85.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (EQT + FLMN)

16 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Following Tuesday's Plunge
10 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 27
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Carnival Corp And EQT
Understanding Falcon Minerals's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com