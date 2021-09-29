11 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares moved upwards by 3.79% to $0.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $158.3 million.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) shares moved upwards by 3.73% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.6 million.
- Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) stock moved upwards by 3.47% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.
- Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares rose 3.45% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $416.5 million.
- Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) stock moved upwards by 3.24% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $322.2 million.
Losers
- EQT (NYSE:EQT) stock decreased by 6.44% to $20.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) stock declined by 4.6% to $9.6. The company's market cap stands at $174.6 million.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) stock decreased by 3.94% to $48.05. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 billion.
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) shares fell 2.32% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) stock fell 2.22% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock decreased by 2.17% to $85.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
