12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares increased by 23.44% to $5.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock increased by 20.16% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.8 million.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock moved upwards by 13.92% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $140.8 million.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares rose 13.52% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.0 million.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) stock rose 10.51% to $11.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares increased by 9.6% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 million.
Losers
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares decreased by 5.27% to $14.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $557.0 million.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares declined by 5.03% to $5.78. The company's market cap stands at $436.6 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock fell 5.02% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock fell 4.73% to $6.66. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares fell 4.05% to $19.22. The company's market cap stands at $516.8 million.
- Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares decreased by 3.52% to $31.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
