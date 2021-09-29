 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares increased by 23.44% to $5.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock increased by 20.16% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.8 million.
  • NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock moved upwards by 13.92% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $140.8 million.
  • Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares rose 13.52% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.0 million.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) stock rose 10.51% to $11.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares increased by 9.6% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares decreased by 5.27% to $14.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $557.0 million.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares declined by 5.03% to $5.78. The company's market cap stands at $436.6 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock fell 5.02% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock fell 4.73% to $6.66. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares fell 4.05% to $19.22. The company's market cap stands at $516.8 million.
  • Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares decreased by 3.52% to $31.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ALT + FBIO)

H.C. Wainwright Sees Buying Opportunity In This Biotech Stock Sell Off
See Why Altimmune Stock Plunged After Obesity Trial Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai, Biogen Pursue Approval Of Second Alzheimer's Treatment; Sanofi Changes mRNA Strategy; GSK Subsidiary To Develop Long-Acting HIV Preventive
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com