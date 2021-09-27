 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Gainers

  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares moved upwards by 7.05% to $3.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock moved upwards by 6.02% to $11.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock moved upwards by 5.41% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock increased by 5.3% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
  • China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) shares moved upwards by 3.7% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $572.0 million.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock increased by 3.5% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock declined by 4.27% to $10.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares fell 4.2% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock fell 2.94% to $6.28. The company's market cap stands at $438.0 million.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock decreased by 2.73% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock fell 2.67% to $18.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.4 million.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares fell 2.65% to $55.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

